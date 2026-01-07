6 Analysts Assess LivaNova: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $71.0, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.57% increase from the previous average price target of $64.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of LivaNova among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Announces Overweight $81.00 - Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $63.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LivaNova. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LivaNova. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LivaNova compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LivaNova compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LivaNova's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of LivaNova's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LivaNova analyst ratings.

Get to Know LivaNova Better

UK-based LivaNova was born of a combination of Cyberonics in the US and Sorin in Italy. The medical-device firm is primarily focused on cardiopulmonary solutions (with heart-lung machines and oxygenation equipment) as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. Following the merger, LivaNova divested its cardiac rhythm management, heart valve, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation businesses. It derives roughly half of its revenue from the US market, another 21% from Europe, and the remainder from the rest of the world.

LivaNova: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: LivaNova's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: LivaNova's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: LivaNova's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.