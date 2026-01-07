Expert Outlook: Truist Financial Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $55.7, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Observing a 7.32% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $51.90.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Truist Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $56.00 $50.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $58.00 $49.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $56.00 $47.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $53.00 $49.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $55.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $54.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $49.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Truist Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Truist Financial compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Truist Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Truist Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Truist Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Truist Financial's Background

Truist Financial is one of the three super-regional banks in the US, with roughly $545 billion in assets as of the second quarter of 2025. Truist emerged from the combination of BB&T and SunTrust in 2019. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the bank's footprint is largely in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Apart from retail and commercial banking operations, the bank also offers online and point-of-sale consumer lending, cards, wealth management, investment banking, and other banking services.

Key Indicators: Truist Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Truist Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Truist Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Truist Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Truist Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Truist Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.