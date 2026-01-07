21 Analysts Assess Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|9
|3
|8
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $773.14, along with a high estimate of $1057.00 and a low estimate of $615.00. Observing a 8.9% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $709.95.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Tim Anderson
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$860.00
|$627.00
|Matthew Harrison
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$768.00
|$767.00
|Mohit Bansal
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$745.00
|$700.00
|John Newman
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$1057.00
|$850.00
|Evan David Seigerman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$850.00
|$725.00
|Matthew Harrison
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|$767.00
|$767.00
|Gregory Renza
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$798.00
|$812.00
|Louise Chen
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$770.00
|$650.00
|Yifeng Liu
|HSBC
|Announces
|Buy
|$890.00
|-
|Mohit Bansal
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$700.00
|$615.00
|Trung Huynh
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$660.00
|$595.00
|Geoff Meacham
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$700.00
|$660.00
|Brian Abrahams
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$708.00
|$704.00
|Mohit Bansal
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$615.00
|$580.00
|Carter Gould
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$740.00
|$678.00
|Yatin Suneja
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$865.00
|$815.00
|Tim Anderson
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Underperform
|$627.00
|$543.00
|John Newman
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$850.00
|$850.00
|John Newman
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$850.00
|$850.00
|Geoff Meacham
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$660.00
|$650.00
|Matthew Harrison
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$756.00
|$761.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
To gain a panoramic view of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.
Get to Know Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Better
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has early-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).
Financial Insights: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.
Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.
