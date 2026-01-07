21 Analysts Assess Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 8 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 3 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $773.14, along with a high estimate of $1057.00 and a low estimate of $615.00. Observing a 8.9% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $709.95.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Buy $860.00 $627.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $768.00 $767.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $745.00 $700.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1057.00 $850.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $850.00 $725.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $767.00 $767.00 Gregory Renza Truist Securities Lowers Buy $798.00 $812.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $770.00 $650.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Announces Buy $890.00 - Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $700.00 $615.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Neutral $660.00 $595.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $700.00 $660.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $708.00 $704.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $615.00 $580.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $740.00 $678.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $865.00 $815.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $627.00 $543.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $850.00 $850.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $850.00 $850.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $660.00 $650.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $756.00 $761.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Better

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has early-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Financial Insights: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

