What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Paylocity Holding

Ratings for Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $186.25, with a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. A decline of 11.73% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Paylocity Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jacob Smith Guggenheim Announces Buy $180.00 - Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $180.00 $225.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $172.00 $192.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $200.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $185.00 $200.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $245.00 $270.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $195.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $183.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paylocity Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Paylocity Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Paylocity Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paylocity Holding analyst ratings.

About Paylocity Holding

Founded in 1997, Paylocity is a cloud-based human capital management and payroll platform servicing midmarket customers. The company's average client size is around 150 employees. Its products help with recruiting and onboarding, payroll, time and labor, human resources, benefits, learning, and performance and compensation workflows. In fiscal 2025, the company generated over $1.5 billion in revenue across more than 41,000 customers.

Breaking Down Paylocity Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Paylocity Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.46% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paylocity Holding's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paylocity Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

