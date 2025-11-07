What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affirm Holdings

Across the recent three months, 19 analysts have shared their insights on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Affirm Holdings, revealing an average target of $92.89, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.18% increase from the previous average price target of $77.94.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Affirm Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $83.00 $90.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Buy $100.00 - Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $89.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $94.00 $105.00 Harry Bartlett Rothschild & Co Raises Buy $101.00 $74.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $72.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $108.00 $70.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $91.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $97.00 $75.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $70.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $56.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $105.00 $75.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $67.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $82.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $84.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $84.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Affirm Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Affirm Holdings: A Closer Look

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Affirm Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

