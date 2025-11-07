Artivion Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Artivion (NYSE:AORT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.3, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $38.80. Surpassing the previous average price target of $41.67, the current average has increased by 15.91%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Artivion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $47.00 $42.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $41.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Jeff Cohen Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Neutral $38.80 $32.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Artivion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Artivion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Artivion's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Artivion

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others. The company's has two reportable segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X products, and other product revenues. The Preservation Services segment includes services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. Company operates in North America, EMEA. LATAM, APAC. Maximum revenue is from North America.

Artivion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Artivion displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Artivion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artivion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Artivion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

