10 Analysts Have This To Say About Kymera Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kymera Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 25.23% increase from the previous average price target of $59.17.

A clear picture of Kymera Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $84.00 $70.00 Brad Canino Guggenheim Announces Buy $90.00 - Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $59.00 Joseph Catanzaro Mizuho Announces Outperform $81.00 - Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $80.00 $60.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $63.00 $53.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $53.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $60.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $70.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kymera Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kymera Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

Understanding the Numbers: Kymera Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kymera Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -55.26% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -667.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Kymera Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

