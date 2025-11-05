Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Tempus AI

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.3, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $78.88, the current average has increased by 19.55%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tempus AI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $70.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $105.00 $70.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $110.00 - Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $90.00 - Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tempus AI. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tempus AI. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tempus AI's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tempus AI's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tempus AI's Background

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tempus AI

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tempus AI's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 89.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, Tempus AI faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

