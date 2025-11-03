Where Cadence Bank Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.57, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.35% from the previous average price target of $42.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cadence Bank. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $49.00 $41.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $47.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $46.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $47.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $37.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $43.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cadence Bank's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cadence Bank's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a bank based in the United States. The operating segments are Corporate Banking segment focuses on C&I, business banking, and commercial real estate lending to clients in the geographic footprint, Community Banking segment provides a broad range of banking services through the branch network to serve the needs of community businesses and individual consumers in the geographic footprint, Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans, selling mortgage loans in the secondary market and servicing the mortgage loans, Banking Services segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a widerange of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth, General Corporate and Other segment.

Financial Insights: Cadence Bank

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Bank displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.27%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Bank's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Bank's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cadence Bank's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

