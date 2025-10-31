What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Traeger

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Traeger (NYSE:COOK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1.56, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.25. A decline of 24.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Traeger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $1.75 $1.75 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $1.50 $3.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $1.25 $1.50 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $1.75 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Traeger. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Traeger compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Traeger's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Traeger's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers. It produces and sells the pellets used to fire the grills and also sells Traeger-branded rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as grilling accessories including covers, barbeque tools, trays, liners, and merchandise. The company's geographical segments include North America and the Rest of the world, of which majority of revenue is from North America.

Understanding the Numbers: Traeger's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Traeger's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.65%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Traeger's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Traeger's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Traeger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

