Demystifying Caterpillar: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Caterpillar, presenting an average target of $518.79, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.52% from the previous average price target of $465.18.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Caterpillar by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $594.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $560.00 - Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $485.00 $425.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $594.00 $517.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $650.00 $505.00 Chad Dillard Bernstein Raises Market Perform $502.00 $447.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $506.00 $450.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $582.00 $507.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $540.00 $500.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $540.00 $495.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $480.00 $493.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $495.00 $500.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $476.00 - Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $350.00 $283.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $475.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $500.00 $460.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $425.00 $383.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $507.00 $414.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $495.00 $460.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Caterpillar's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Caterpillar's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Caterpillar analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Key Indicators: Caterpillar's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Caterpillar's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caterpillar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.