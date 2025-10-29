What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alexandria Real Estate, presenting an average target of $92.75, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Marking an increase of 3.63%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $89.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Alexandria Real Estate among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $79.00 $88.00 Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $88.00 - John Kim BMO Capital Announces Outperform $100.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $104.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alexandria Real Estate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alexandria Real Estate compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alexandria Real Estate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alexandria Real Estate's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle, Texas, and Canada. The Company is a life science real estate investment trust focused on developing, redeveloping, and operating properties that provide space for lease to tenants in the life science industry.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alexandria Real Estate

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alexandria Real Estate's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -31.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexandria Real Estate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

