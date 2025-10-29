Demystifying OrthoPediatrics: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OrthoPediatrics, revealing an average target of $27.44, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 24.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $36.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of OrthoPediatrics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $26.00 $42.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Ben Haynor Lake Street Lowers Buy $34.00 $37.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $32.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $25.00 $35.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $22.00 $30.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $23.00 $39.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $35.00 $50.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $39.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OrthoPediatrics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for OrthoPediatrics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of OrthoPediatrics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Financial Milestones: OrthoPediatrics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OrthoPediatrics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OrthoPediatrics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): OrthoPediatrics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OrthoPediatrics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: OrthoPediatrics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

