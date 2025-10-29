A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On a.k.a. Brands Holding Through 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 3.61%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of a.k.a. Brands Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $13.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into a.k.a. Brands Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on a.k.a. Brands Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About a.k.a. Brands Holding

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

Financial Insights: a.k.a. Brands Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: a.k.a. Brands Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: a.k.a. Brands Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: a.k.a. Brands Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.71, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.