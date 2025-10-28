15 Analysts Have This To Say About Confluent

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Confluent, presenting an average target of $25.07, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 14.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.21.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $25.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $24.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $30.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $31.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $24.00 $32.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $28.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Lowers Outperform $25.00 $30.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $32.00 Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $26.00 $32.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $21.00 $30.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Confluent's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Confluent's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Confluent analyst ratings.

Delving into Confluent's Background

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Financial Insights: Confluent

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Confluent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.13% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.