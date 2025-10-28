Analyst Expectations For Boot Barn Holdings's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $221.75, a high estimate of $241.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.28% from the previous average price target of $197.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boot Barn Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $241.00 $210.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $218.00 $200.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $210.00 $195.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $218.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Boot Barn Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boot Barn Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Boot Barn Holdings's Background

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Financial Insights: Boot Barn Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Boot Barn Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Boot Barn Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

