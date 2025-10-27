Deep Dive Into Penumbra Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $309.08, with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $266.00. This current average has decreased by 0.41% from the previous average price target of $310.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Penumbra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $326.00 $326.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $310.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $326.00 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $285.00 $300.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $300.00 - Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $266.00 $260.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $300.00 Priya Sachdeva UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $330.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $325.00 $330.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $283.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $290.00 $315.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $350.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Penumbra's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Penumbra

Domiciled in the US, Penumbra designs, manufactures, and markets an array of thrombectomy and embolization devices and equipment to mechanically remove blood clots. The firm sells mainly to hospitals and physicians. These minimally invasive devices are primarily used in the acute care setting for patients with stroke, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, cranial aneurysms, and other vascular diseases.

Understanding the Numbers: Penumbra's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Penumbra's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.38% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

