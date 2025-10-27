Deep Dive Into Penumbra Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $309.08, with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $266.00. This current average has decreased by 0.41% from the previous average price target of $310.36.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Penumbra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Mike Matson
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$326.00
|$326.00
|Ryan Zimmerman
|BTIG
|Maintains
|Buy
|$320.00
|$320.00
|Richard Newitter
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$300.00
|$310.00
|Mike Matson
|Needham
|Announces
|Buy
|$326.00
|-
|Vijay Kumar
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$285.00
|$300.00
|Vijay Kumar
|Evercore ISI Group
|Announces
|Outperform
|$300.00
|-
|Kallum Titchmarsh
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$266.00
|$260.00
|David Rescott
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$300.00
|Priya Sachdeva
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$335.00
|$330.00
|Shagun Singh
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$325.00
|$330.00
|David Rescott
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$285.00
|$283.00
|Larry Biegelsen
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$290.00
|$315.00
|Jason Mills
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$340.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Penumbra's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Penumbra's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Penumbra analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Penumbra
Domiciled in the US, Penumbra designs, manufactures, and markets an array of thrombectomy and embolization devices and equipment to mechanically remove blood clots. The firm sells mainly to hospitals and physicians. These minimally invasive devices are primarily used in the acute care setting for patients with stroke, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, cranial aneurysms, and other vascular diseases.
Understanding the Numbers: Penumbra's Finances
Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Penumbra's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.38% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.
Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.