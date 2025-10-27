What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About The Chefs' Warehouse

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $74.4, with a high estimate of $79.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. Marking an increase of 4.3%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $71.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive The Chefs' Warehouse. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $75.00 - Peter Saleh BTIG Maintains Buy $74.00 $74.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $66.00 - Todd Brooks Benchmark Raises Buy $79.00 $68.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $78.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to The Chefs' Warehouse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of The Chefs' Warehouse compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of The Chefs' Warehouse's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of The Chefs' Warehouse's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering The Chefs' Warehouse: A Closer Look

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. It operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, midwest, and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores.

Understanding the Numbers: The Chefs' Warehouse's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: The Chefs' Warehouse displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The Chefs' Warehouse's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The Chefs' Warehouse's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

