Where Iridium Communications Stands With Analysts

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.17, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.1% lower than the prior average price target of $31.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Iridium Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Sell $16.00 $16.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $31.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $39.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Lowers Sell $16.00 $25.00 Landon Park Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $37.00 $40.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Overweight $31.00 $38.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Iridium Communications. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iridium Communications compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Iridium Communications's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Iridium Communications's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Iridium Communications Better

Iridium Communications Inc is the commercial provider of communications services offering true globalised coverage, connecting people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. The company is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies world-wide. The Company operates in one business segment, providing satellite communications services and products.

Understanding the Numbers: Iridium Communications's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Iridium Communications's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.88% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iridium Communications's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iridium Communications's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Iridium Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

