A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Honeywell Intl Through 6 Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Honeywell Intl, presenting an average target of $233.33, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $212.00. This current average represents a 0.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $234.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Honeywell Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $235.00 $253.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $265.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $218.00 $212.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $212.00 $222.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $230.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $245.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Honeywell Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Honeywell Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, Honeywell Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

