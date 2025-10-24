9 Analysts Have This To Say About Brunswick

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.67, with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 12.96% from the previous average price target of $62.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Brunswick among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $82.00 $74.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Gerrick Johnson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $70.00 $60.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $60.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $70.00 $63.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $70.00 $60.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $67.00 $68.00 Griffin Bryan DA Davidson Raises Neutral $59.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brunswick. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Brunswick's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Brunswick's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Brunswick: A Closer Look

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns more than 400 Freedom Boat Club locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used-boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Brunswick's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Brunswick's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brunswick's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.27.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

