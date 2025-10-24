5 Analysts Assess Selective Insurance Gr: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $79.8, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average represents a 7.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $86.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Selective Insurance Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $82.00 $84.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $73.00 $72.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $96.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $72.00 $86.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $84.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Selective Insurance Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Selective Insurance Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Selective Insurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Selective Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Selective Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Selective Insurance Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Selective Insurance Gr Better

Selective Insurance Group Inc is a regional property-casualty insurer based in New Jersey, with its operations focused in the New York metropolitan area. The Company has four operating segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, Investments. Majority of revenue is gained from Standard Personal Lines. Currently company has it's revenues from States of USA and Columbia.

Selective Insurance Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Selective Insurance Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Selective Insurance Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Selective Insurance Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Selective Insurance Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Selective Insurance Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.