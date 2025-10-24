What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fluence Energy

Ratings for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.73, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 41.84% increase from the previous average price target of $8.27.

The standing of Fluence Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Raises Neutral $17.00 $11.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $17.00 $9.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Underperform $11.00 $5.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $8.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $8.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $8.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into Fluence Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fluence Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

