SAP Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for SAP (NYSE:SAP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $340.75, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. Marking an increase of 1.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $336.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SAP by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Bonner Argus Research Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $348.00 $322.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $375.00 $375.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $320.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SAP. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SAP. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SAP compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SAP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SAP's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SAP's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SAP analyst ratings.

Discovering SAP: A Closer Look

Founded in Germany in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP is the world's largest provider of enterprise application software. Known as the leader in enterprise resource planning software, SAP's portfolio also includes software for supply chain management, procurement, travel and expense management, and customer relationship management, among others. The company operates in more than 180 countries and has more than 400,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

SAP: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: SAP's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SAP's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SAP's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SAP's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SAP's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.