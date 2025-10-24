Breaking Down HubSpot: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 19 analysts have published ratings on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $675.89, a high estimate of $900.00, and a low estimate of $550.00. A decline of 6.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of HubSpot among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $550.00 $600.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $650.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $775.00 $775.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $685.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $675.00 $675.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00 Firoz Valliji Bernstein Maintains Outperform $606.00 $606.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 Firoz Valliji Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $606.00 $708.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $700.00 $765.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $675.00 $775.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $660.00 $730.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $700.00 $820.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $680.00 $675.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $675.00 $720.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $775.00 $860.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $655.00 $825.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $600.00 $650.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $675.00 $645.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into HubSpot's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HubSpot analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Breaking Down HubSpot's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HubSpot's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.4% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

