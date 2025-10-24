Expert Outlook: Atlantic Union Bankshares Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.19, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 3.41% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $39.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Atlantic Union Bankshares is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Moss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $40.00 $43.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $41.50 $45.00 Daniel Cardenas Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $42.00 - Steve Moss Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $43.00 $42.00 Brian Wilczynski Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $35.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $46.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $34.00 $33.00 Steve Moss Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $42.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlantic Union Bankshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlantic Union Bankshares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atlantic Union Bankshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Atlantic Union Bankshares's Background

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company operates through two reportable operating segments: Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking, with corporate support functions such as corporate treasury and others included in Corporate Other. It derives maximum revenue from Wholesale Banking.

Atlantic Union Bankshares: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Atlantic Union Bankshares's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 93.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlantic Union Bankshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlantic Union Bankshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

