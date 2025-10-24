Assessing Lazard: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $60.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.45% from the previous average price target of $58.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Lazard among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $60.00 $65.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $56.00 - Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $61.00 $47.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lazard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lazard's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lazard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Lazard

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Lazard: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lazard displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, Lazard faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

