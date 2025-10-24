What Analysts Are Saying About Snap Stock

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Snap (NYSE:SNAP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 12 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 8 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.91, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. Highlighting a 4.71% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $9.35.

A clear picture of Snap's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Sell $6.50 $8.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $8.50 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $9.00 - Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $8.70 $9.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $7.00 $7.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $11.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $9.50 $10.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Snap. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Snap's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Snap's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Snap Better

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application. Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

A Deep Dive into Snap's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snap's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.75% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -19.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

