A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ollie's Bargain Outlet Through 12 Analysts

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $144.42, along with a high estimate of $154.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.31% from the previous average price target of $129.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $147.00 $149.00 Bradley Berning Keybanc Raises Overweight $154.00 $145.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $149.00 $144.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $118.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $140.00 $125.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $148.00 $146.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Hold $135.00 $111.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $123.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $144.00 $133.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $146.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ollie's Bargain Outlet Better

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Financial Insights: Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.49% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

