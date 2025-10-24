Stride Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Stride (NYSE:LRN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $176.0, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.39% increase from the previous average price target of $167.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Stride's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Greg Parrish Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $159.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stride. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stride compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Stride's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stride's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Stride Better

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Stride: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Stride's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stride's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stride's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stride's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stride's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

