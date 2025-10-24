Darling Ingredients Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.2, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 10.05% decrease from the previous average price target of $50.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Darling Ingredients by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Buy $44.00 $42.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $44.00 $46.00 Conor Fitzpatrick B of A Securities Announces Buy $45.00 - Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.00 $59.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Darling Ingredients. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Darling Ingredients compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Darling Ingredients's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments which are feed ingredients contributing the majority of revenue, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.

Darling Ingredients's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Darling Ingredients displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Darling Ingredients's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Darling Ingredients's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darling Ingredients's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Darling Ingredients faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

