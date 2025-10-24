6 Analysts Assess Icon: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Icon and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $201.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $236.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. A decline of 0.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Icon by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $190.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $180.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $220.00 Jamie Clark Rothschild & Co Raises Buy $236.00 $184.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $224.00 $222.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $200.00 $225.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Icon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Icon compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Icon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Icon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Icon's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Icon

Icon is a global late-stage contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical-device firms. While the vast majority of its revenue comes from clinical research, Icon also offers ancillary services such as laboratory and imaging capabilities. The company is headquartered in Ireland.

Icon: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Icon's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Icon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Icon's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Icon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

