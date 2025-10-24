11 Analysts Assess Union Pacific: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Union Pacific, revealing an average target of $259.64, a high estimate of $276.00, and a low estimate of $227.00. Marking an increase of 1.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $255.27.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Union Pacific by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $267.00 $265.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $275.00 $277.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $263.00 $251.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $265.00 $267.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $253.00 $240.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $272.00 $257.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Raises Hold $227.00 $214.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $251.00 $250.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $276.00 $257.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $257.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Union Pacific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Union Pacific's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Union Pacific's Background

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Financial Insights: Union Pacific

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Union Pacific's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Union Pacific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Union Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

