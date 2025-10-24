What Analysts Are Saying About Avantor Stock

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 8 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Avantor, revealing an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 7.58% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $16.23.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Avantor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $16.00 $14.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $13.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $12.00 $14.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $14.00 $17.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $15.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $19.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $14.00 $16.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $15.00 $18.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Avantor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Avantor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Avantor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Avantor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Avantor's Background

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Avantor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Avantor's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avantor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avantor's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Avantor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

