Breaking Down Alkermes: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.5, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.0% increase from the previous average price target of $41.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alkermes by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $45.00 $38.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $45.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $34.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Benjamin Burnett Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $44.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $40.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alkermes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alkermes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alkermes's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alkermes analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Alkermes

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Alkermes: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alkermes's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alkermes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

