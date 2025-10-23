4 Analysts Have This To Say About OR Royalties

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for OR Royalties (NYSE:OR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.5, along with a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 15.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $34.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of OR Royalties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $41.00 $33.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Market Perform $41.00 $36.00 Fahad Tariq Jefferies Raises Hold $40.00 $34.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OR Royalties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OR Royalties compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for OR Royalties's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of OR Royalties's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering OR Royalties: A Closer Look

OR Royalties Inc, formerly Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. Geographically, it generates majority of its income from North America and also generates some portions of income from South America, Australia, Africa and Europe.

A Deep Dive into OR Royalties's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OR Royalties displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: OR Royalties's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 53.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

