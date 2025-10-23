Breaking Down Northern Trust: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $135.82, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average has increased by 7.03% from the previous average price target of $126.90.

The standing of Northern Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $125.00 $123.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $155.00 $152.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $139.00 $142.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $131.00 $127.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $120.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $142.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $142.00 $132.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $125.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $131.00 $110.00 Emily Ericksen Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $110.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $132.00 $128.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Northern Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Northern Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Northern Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -26.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Northern Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

