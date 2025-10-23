What Analysts Are Saying About First Majestic Silver Stock

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.19, with a high estimate of $17.50 and a low estimate of $12.50. Marking an increase of 17.08%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $12.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of First Majestic Silver by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ovais Habib Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $12.50 $9.00 Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $17.50 $14.00 Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $14.00 $12.75 Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.75 $12.75

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Majestic Silver. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of First Majestic Silver compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for First Majestic Silver's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of First Majestic Silver's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Majestic Silver: A Closer Look

First Majestic Silver Corp is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It owns three producing mines in Mexico consisting of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Majestic Silver

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: First Majestic Silver's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 93.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: First Majestic Silver's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Majestic Silver's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Majestic Silver's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Majestic Silver's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

