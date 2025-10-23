Assessing Elevance Health: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $384.08, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $330.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.95% increase from the previous average price target of $362.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Elevance Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $380.00 $330.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $403.00 $412.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $385.00 $395.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $359.00 $316.00 Scott Fidel Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $343.00 - Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $370.00 $330.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $420.00 $342.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $395.00 $373.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $398.00 $360.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $412.00 $330.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $425.00 $435.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $373.00 $327.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Elevance Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Elevance Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Elevance Health Better

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of June 2025. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

Understanding the Numbers: Elevance Health's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

