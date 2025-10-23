Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Western Alliance Stock

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Western Alliance and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $98.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.54% from the previous average price target of $93.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Western Alliance's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $92.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $85.00 $90.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $93.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $90.00 $85.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $118.00 - Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Western Alliance. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Western Alliance compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Alliance's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Western Alliance Better

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking and Corporate & Other.

Understanding the Numbers: Western Alliance's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Alliance's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Alliance's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

