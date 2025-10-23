Expert Outlook: Construction Partners Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Construction Partners, revealing an average target of $124.25, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.71% from the previous average price target of $113.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Construction Partners by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $120.00 $110.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $135.00 $120.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $120.00 $111.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $122.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Construction Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Construction Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Construction Partners's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Construction Partners's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Construction Partners

Construction Partners Inc operates as a civil infrastructure company. It specializes in the construction and maintenance of roadways. The company through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. Its operations consist of manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, and others. The company has a single segment which predominantly consists of infrastructure and road construction, and operates across various states in the United States.

Breaking Down Construction Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Construction Partners's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 50.5% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Construction Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Construction Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, Construction Partners faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

