12 Analysts Assess PVH: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on PVH (NYSE:PVH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $95.5, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.19% from the previous average price target of $88.27.

The standing of PVH among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $98.00 $95.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $100.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $91.00 $81.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $64.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $80.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $146.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $83.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $88.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $87.00 $76.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PVH. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PVH's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PVH displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

