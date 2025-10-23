8 Analysts Have This To Say About Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $599.38, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $550.00. Observing a 9.98% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $545.00.

The standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $635.00 $565.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $585.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Neutral $580.00 $500.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $580.00 $545.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Overweight $650.00 $600.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $590.00 $525.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $585.00 $550.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $490.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Thermo Fisher Scientific's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Thermo Fisher Scientific's Background

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year-end 2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Thermo Fisher Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Thermo Fisher Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

