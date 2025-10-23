Where Tesla Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 24 analysts provided ratings for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 12 4 0 2 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 6 3 0 2 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $425.59, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $19.05. Observing a 16.45% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $365.48.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Tesla's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $510.00 $355.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $482.00 $490.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $19.05 $19.05 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $355.00 $355.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $275.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $350.00 $275.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $520.00 - Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $300.00 $235.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $483.00 $440.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Sell $247.00 $215.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $490.00 $490.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $355.00 $355.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $410.00 $410.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $490.00 $333.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $435.00 $345.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $600.00 $500.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $450.00 $375.00 Alex Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $500.00 $400.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $548.00 $320.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $395.00 $300.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $325.00 $319.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tesla. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tesla. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tesla's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Tesla: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tesla's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tesla's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tesla's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Tesla adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.