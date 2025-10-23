The Analyst Verdict: Raymond James Finl In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Raymond James Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $182.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $178.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.13% from the previous average price target of $177.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Raymond James Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $182.00 $180.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $185.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $185.00 $180.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $178.00 $172.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $180.00 - Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $176.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $180.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Raymond James Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Raymond James Finl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Raymond James Finl Better

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm that provides wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and capital markets services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The firm maintains an extensive catalogue of products and services across its business lines. However, the wealth management franchise generates the bulk of its revenues and earnings through a vast network of nearly 8,800 independent and employee-affiliated advisors, who collectively manage over $1.5 trillion in client assets as of fiscal year-end 2024. While Raymond James maintains a global footprint, the company derives over 90% of its revenue, and an even larger percentage of its operating income, from the United States.

Raymond James Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Raymond James Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

