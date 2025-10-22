The Analyst Verdict: Sprouts Farmers Market In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $173.07, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A 4.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $182.07.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sprouts Farmers Market. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $170.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $178.00 $209.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $180.00 $185.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $185.00 $190.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $148.00 $176.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $170.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $170.00 $190.00 Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $159.00 $165.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $190.00 $195.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $173.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $176.00 $173.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $182.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $182.00 $196.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sprouts Farmers Market. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sprouts Farmers Market's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sprouts Farmers Market's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Sprouts Farmers Market's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.56%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sprouts Farmers Market's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

