Assessing Valmont Industries: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Valmont Industries, revealing an average target of $455.0, a high estimate of $480.00, and a low estimate of $415.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.2% increase from the previous average price target of $416.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Valmont Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $415.00 $400.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $475.00 $450.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $450.00 $400.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $480.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valmont Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valmont Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Valmont Industries Inc, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. Its reportable segments are Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company generates maximum revenue from the Infrastructure segment, which includes the manufacturing and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products. The Agriculture segment provides irrigation equipment components, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and technology solutions for precision agriculture. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States, followed by Australia, Brazil, and other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Valmont Industries

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Valmont Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Valmont Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valmont Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Valmont Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

