Where Arcturus Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.6, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Highlighting a 10.15% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $50.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Arcturus Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Shrader BTIG Lowers Buy $23.00 $48.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $60.00 - Lili Nsongo Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $54.00 $63.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $49.00 $47.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arcturus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Arcturus Therapeutics's Background

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in one business segment, which includes all activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of messenger RNA medicines. The company's pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU, and LUNAR-COV19.

Arcturus Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Arcturus Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -46.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arcturus Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -37.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arcturus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

