Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Performance Food Group

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group, revealing an average target of $118.75, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.13% increase from the previous average price target of $106.86.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Performance Food Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $118.00 $120.00 Danilo Gargiulo Bernstein Announces Outperform $130.00 - Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $90.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $118.00 $101.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $112.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $100.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Performance Food Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Performance Food Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Performance Food Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Performance Food Group's Background

Performance Food Group Co , markets and distributes national and company-branded food and food-related products. The company also specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, health and beauty care products and other items to vending distributors, box retailers, theaters, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, travel providers, and hospitality providers. The company has three reportable segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.

A Deep Dive into Performance Food Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Performance Food Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.52% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Performance Food Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Performance Food Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.79.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

