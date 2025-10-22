Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For VF

VF (NYSE:VFC) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.32, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has increased by 10.14% from the previous average price target of $13.91.

The standing of VF among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $13.50 $12.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $16.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $16.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $14.00 Laurent Vasilescu Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Underperform $10.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $14.00 $14.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for VF's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering VF: A Closer Look

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 10 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Altra. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

VF: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: VF's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.39, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

